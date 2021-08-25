2-year-old shoved to ground in seemingly random attack in the Bronx

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx (WABC) -- A 2-year-old girl hit her head when she was shoved to the ground in what appears to have been a random attack Tuesday in the Bronx.

Police said the toddler and her mother had just left an apartment building in the Fordham Manor section around 8:45 a.m. when a woman came up from behind them and pushed the girl, knocking her to the ground.

The 2-year-old's head hit the pavement and she was taken to Montefiore Medical Center by EMS.

The woman who shoved her ran off.

She is described as approximately 35 - 45 years of age, 5'4" - 5'5" tall, 130 lbs and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and red sneakers.

The NYPD is hoping someone recognizes the woman or has more information will call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

