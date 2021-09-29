Woman walking back to apartment struck and killed in the Bronx

The 31-year-old victim had just parked her car on Bronx River Avenue and was walking back to her apartment building at around 9:45 p.m.
That's when she was struck by a Dodge Ram that slammed into multiple parked vehicles.
The woman was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
The 42-year-old driver of the Dodge Ram was taken into custody at the nearby Bronx River Houses.
He was being interviewed by detectives. It is unclear if he will be charged.
