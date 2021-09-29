Woman walking back to apartment struck and killed in the Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11057672" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> COVID-19 doesn't discriminate against who gets sick, but some some groups have been hit harder. And they're the most likely not to have insurance.

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- A woman was fatally struck by a car that slammed into several other parked vehicles in the Soundview section of the Bronx Tuesday night.The 31-year-old victim had just parked her car on Bronx River Avenue and was walking back to her apartment building at around 9:45 p.m.That's when she was struck by a Dodge Ram that slammed into multiple parked vehicles.The woman was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.The 42-year-old driver of the Dodge Ram was taken into custody at the nearby Bronx River Houses.He was being interviewed by detectives. It is unclear if he will be charged.----------