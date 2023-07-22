  • Watch Now
Woman stabbed and injured during argument in the Bronx

Eyewitness News
Saturday, July 22, 2023 4:03PM
Woman stabbed and injured during argument in the Bronx
A woman was stabbed in the torso after getting into a dispute with a group of females in the Bronx.

TREMONT, the Bronx (WABC) -- A woman was stabbed and injured during a dispute in the Bronx.

Police say the 39-year-old victim was stabbed in the torso Friday night after getting into a confrontation with a group of females on East 175th Street and Arthur Avenue.

Two females in their 20's were taken into custody and a knife was recovered.

Investigators say the confrontation started after the victim's younger relative got into an argument with other kids at a playground.

Family members of the younger kids then got involved and told the victim to control her child before the dispute escalated into a stabbing.

Charges are pending.

