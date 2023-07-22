Woman stabbed and injured during argument in the Bronx

TREMONT, the Bronx (WABC) -- A woman was stabbed and injured during a dispute in the Bronx.
Police say the 39-year-old victim was stabbed in the torso Friday night after getting into a confrontation with a group of females on East 175th Street and Arthur Avenue.
Two females in their 20's were taken into custody and a knife was recovered.
Investigators say the confrontation started after the victim's younger relative got into an argument with other kids at a playground.
Family members of the younger kids then got involved and told the victim to control her child before the dispute escalated into a stabbing.
Charges are pending.
