Woman stabbed and injured during argument in the Bronx

TREMONT, the Bronx (WABC) -- A woman was stabbed and injured during a dispute in the Bronx.

Police say the 39-year-old victim was stabbed in the torso Friday night after getting into a confrontation with a group of females on East 175th Street and Arthur Avenue.

Two females in their 20's were taken into custody and a knife was recovered.

Investigators say the confrontation started after the victim's younger relative got into an argument with other kids at a playground.

Family members of the younger kids then got involved and told the victim to control her child before the dispute escalated into a stabbing.

Charges are pending.

