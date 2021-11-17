Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights festival opens in New York City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11239397" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fauci warned that cases are still high, so people should wear masks when they're out and about in the community and around groups of people in indoor settings.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The holiday season is officially underway in New York City!Holiday Lights opened at the Bronx Zoo Tuesday night. The zoo's director Jim Breheny was on hand with a representative from event sponsor Con Edison to flip the switch and bring the festivities to life."As New York City continues to recover from the pandemic, the city is once again at the heart of the holiday season and festivities," Breheny said. "Holiday Lights at the Bronx Zoo is a family tradition that will further demonstrate the resiliency of New Yorkers and the path back to normalcy."This year's Holiday Lights is a fully outdoor experience that features more wildlife lanterns and light displays than ever before.It will encompass an expansive area of the zoo and includes five unique wildlife lantern safaris representing animals from different geographic regions around the world.Seasonal activities include professional ice carving demonstrations and competitions, wildlife stilt walkers, theater performances, train rides, seasonal treats and more.At the center of the attraction, the historic Astor court will be filled with new displays and multiple lighted trees that will are all synced with holiday music for an immersive light show."The Bronx Holiday Lights Festival brings thousands of New Yorkers and visitors together to enjoy this beloved tradition year after year," Con Edison Vice President of Government Relations Kyle Kimball said. "This outdoor event is a safe, socially distanced way to celebrate the spirit of the season with friends and family."Holiday Lights will open to the public and operate on select dates from November 19 to January 9.Information, schedules, and tickets are available online.----------