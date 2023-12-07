5 people found unconscious inside Brooklyn home, suspect sought by police

John Del Giorno reported from NewsCopter 7 over the scene of a home in Gravesend, Brooklyn where five people were found unconscious.

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Five people were found unconscious inside a home in Gravesend, Brooklyn.

The discovery was made on West 9th Street just off of Avenue T at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

The five people were rushed to Maimonides Medical Center where they are being treated.

Additionally, the NYPD says they are looking for a suspect, but it's not yet known what they are being sought for.

