Brooklyn barber offers asylum seekers free housing, haircuts

With so many fleeing Venezuela and landing in New York City, Juan Sanchez is offering asylum seekers free haircuts and a roof. Lucy Yang has more.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A barber in Brooklyn, who knows what it's like to start a life in a new country, is opening his heart and his home to immigrants seeking asylum in New York.

For 30 years, Juan Sanchez has been making men, old and young, look fabulous.

He was a barber in Venezuela before he sought asylum New York City. Now, he works in Bushwick at Central Latino Barbershop to support his wife and children. But his family is growing with every new busload of migrants. He does not see them as strangers.

"I too come from a humble family," Sanchez said. "I'm able to pay my rent and all of my expenses, now I want to help others do the same."

With so many fleeing Venezuela and landing in New York City, this 51-year-old father has responded with generosity and compassion, offering free haircuts and a roof.

He is currently hosting seven migrants in his humble apartment. Once they find housing, he tells me he will bring others in.

"When I see the need of Venezuelans to leave their country because they need jobs, they need food. I see an obligation, as a Venezuelan, to try and make sure that they're okay," Sanchez said.

For Thanksgiving, Sanchez will be opening his table to any hungry migrant who would like to celebrate their first Thanksgiving in America with turkey and their favorite Venezuelan side dishes.

"I'd like to ask for health, plenty of good health, for God to bless us," he said.

Sanchez's youngest daughter is currently in the hospital. He does not have deep pockets, but his heart runs deep.

Perhaps that is the ultimate American dream, being able to help those behind you.

