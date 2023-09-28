Truck gets stuck in Brooklyn Battery Tunnel causing traffic nightmare

MTA officials are attempting to remove the truck, which will have to be dismantled inside the tunnel.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A truck stuck in the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel is creating a huge traffic nightmare.

It happened after 10 a.m. after the truck driver driving down on the Gowanus Expressway, entered the tunnel it wasn't supposed to and became wedged in the inbound lanes.

MTA officials are attempting to remove the truck, which will have to be dismantled inside the tunnel.

Traffic on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway and Gowanus Expressway combination is also backed up to the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge.

