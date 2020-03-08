Bicyclist fighting for her life after struck by van in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A female bicyclist is fighting for her life after a dollar van struck her near Kings Plaza in Brooklyn.

The bike was wedged underneath the back of the van on Flatbush Avenue.

Police say the driver tried to run away after the accident, but several bystanders held him down until police arrived.

Charges against the driver are pending.

First responders rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital.

