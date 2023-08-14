4 injured after fire breaks out in Brownsville, Brooklyn

Two people jumped from a sixth-floor apartment to escape thick smoke after a fire started in a building in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Several people were injured after a fire broke out in a Brooklyn apartment building on Monday.

The fire was reported at around 2 p.m. in a six-story apartment building on Rockaway Parkway at East 96th Street in Brownsville.

Four people were injured in the fire, including two people who jumped from the sixth floor to escape to escape thick smoke that emanated from the blaze.

Both of those victims have been hospitalized, one remains in critical condition and the other is listed in serious condition.

Among the other two victims, one is currently in serious condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

