3 Brooklyn businesses attacked by suspect with a BB gun

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect wanted for shooting multiple businesses in Brooklyn with a BB gun.Williamsburg Pizza, located on Union Avenue, had to close for several hours on Friday after it was shot at by someone with a BB gun."Someone came in and shot it with a BB gun for no apparent reason," store employee Andie Kutinsky said.Police say they received a call just after 4 p.m. and found shattered glass on the floor."I think it's probably a dumb kid that didn't have enough to do," Kutinsky said.Two similar incidents occurred on Feb. 22 involving a BB gun shooting, including one at a deli just a block away from the pizzeria.Then just 30 minutes later, detectives say someone shot at the window of a barbershop with customers inside.Luckily, no one was hurt in any of the incidents.Police are working to find out if all three cases are connected.----------