Driver collides with vehicles before crashing into dentist's office in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a driver collided with several vehicles before crashing into a dentist's office in Brooklyn Thursday.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. at Linden Boulevard and Schenck Avenue.

A driver rear-ended one vehicle, crashed into another vehicle head on and then crashed into the side of a dentist's office.

The FDNY says there was one minor injury to a civilian.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the building told Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Carlo that he was ok.

It's unclear the condition of any drivers or passengers that were in the two vehicles he hit.

