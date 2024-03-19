  • Watch Now
Babysitter's stepson charged in 3-year-old boy's murder in Crown Heights

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, March 19, 2024 3:03PM
Police investigate death of 3 year old boy in Brooklyn
The child was left with a babysitter when the injuries were allegedly sustained causing the death.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The stepson of a 3-year-old's babysitter has been arrested in connection to his death in Brooklyn.

Denim Brown was left in the care of a babysitter inside a New York Avenue apartment in Crown Heights on Sunday.

The 3-year-old was rushed to Kings County Hospital with head and neck trauma just before 9:45 p.m. where he was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, police announced 29-year-old Kevin James was charged with murder, assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

James is the stepson of the boy's 54-year-old babysitter, who is a family friend of Brown's mother.

The suspect lives in the same building as the victim.

Few other details were released.

