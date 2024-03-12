City officials working with L.A. County Sheriff's Office to facilitate arrest of 'worst landlord'

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- The landlord who has repeatedly topped New York City's "Worst Landlord Watchlist" remains a wanted man Tuesday.

There's a warrant out for Daniel Ohebshalom, whose apartments are notorious for deplorable conditions, according to the city.

Mold, roaches, rats, and lead paint are just some of the many things that residents say they are dealing with.

"We don't know that he's been brought into custody yet. We hope that he will turn himself in," said Department of Housing Preservation and Development Commissioner Adolfo Carrión Jr.

Of more than 3,300 open violations in a portfolio of rental properties, two buildings on West 170th Street in Washington Heights are obscenely neglected -- and what led to the arrest warrant for Ohebshalom.

On Tuesday, tenants had one question on the brain: when is he going to jail?

"There are very few landlords that are as bad as this owner," said Carrión Jr.

The HPD Commissioner says the city's Sheriff's Office is working with the L.A. County Sheriff's Office to facilitate an arrest or a surrender.

Last year, Eyewitness News was at 705 W. 170th Street, which is now being managed by a court appointed administrator.

When asked about the likelihood of Ohebshalom surrendering, Carrión Jr. said, "I'm pretty confident."

"The Ohebshalom family, this is not the first generation operating as a business," the HPD Commissioner shared. "His father was also notorious."

