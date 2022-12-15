Construction worker killed in fall from Borough Park building

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A construction worker fell to his death working at a building in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.
The worker, in his 50s, fell from 3rd-floor scaffolding outside the 45th Street building just after 1 p.m.
He was pronounced dead at Maimonides Medical Center.
Few other details were released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
