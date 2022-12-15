  • Full Story
Construction worker killed in fall from Borough Park building

WABC logo
Thursday, December 15, 2022 7:46PM
BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A construction worker fell to his death working at a building in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.

The worker, in his 50s, fell from 3rd-floor scaffolding outside the 45th Street building just after 1 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at Maimonides Medical Center.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

