29-year-old man arrested in connection to fatal shooting of deli worker in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A Brooklyn man has been charged with fatally shooting a deli worker last month.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Daquan David on Wednesday and charged him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon following the fatal shooting of Nazim Berry.

Berry was killed on Feb. 27 after being shot in the head outside a Crown Heights deli shop after a dispute over a cigar.

Officials recovered a bloody handgun, believed to be used in the killing, several blocks from the scene after the incident.

