37-year-old man killed after being shot in head in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was killed after being shot in the head in Brooklyn Monday, according to police.
The shooting took place around 4:15 p.m. near 801 Franklin Ave. in Crown Heights.
Officers discovered a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.
He was taken too NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the suspect, who fled on foot, was wearing a black and gold sweater.
No arrests have been made so far.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
