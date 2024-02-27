37-year-old man killed after being shot in head in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was killed after being shot in the head in Brooklyn Monday, according to police.

The shooting took place around 4:15 p.m. near 801 Franklin Ave. in Crown Heights.

Officers discovered a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken too NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect, who fled on foot, was wearing a black and gold sweater.

No arrests have been made so far.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

