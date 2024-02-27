Memorial for deli worker killed in Brooklyn, gunman on the run in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A memorial is growing for a deli worker who was fatally shot in the head in Brooklyn. His killer remains on the loose Tuesday morning.

Police said bullets flew on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights around 4:15 p.m. Monday.

The worker was identified as 37-year-old Nasim Barry.

She said he grew up in the neighborhood and worked at the deli for a long time.

His mother said before the gunfire erupted, there was some form of a dispute after the gunman asked her son to buy him a Black and Mild cigar.

When the victim told him no, the man left and then apparently returned with a gun.

Police said upon their arrival, Barry was found with a gunshot wound to the head and died at a NYC Health + Hospitals - Kings County.

"That's Nasim, beautiful person," said Danette Hollie, victim's mother. "I knew it was senseless. I knew it had to be over something stupid, because I know his heart, and Nasim's here working and loving everybody and helping where he can help."

No arrests have been made, and the gunman remains on the run. The only description is that the man was wearing a black and gold sweater.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call police.

The United Bodegas of America is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

They released statements saying:

"This is simply out of control. We cannot continue to do business in a City plagued with criminals that simply want to take over our properties", said Radahmes Rodriguez President of UBA.

"Our prayers and thoughts go out to the Barry family and we expect the NYPD will take this thug off the streets. A young life was taken for no good reason, without cause. These men/women go out to serve their communities and this is what they get. This guy must be caught and punished for this murder" said Fernando Mateo, spokesman for the UBA.

