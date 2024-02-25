Man biking to mosque killed in Bronx hit-and-run

MELROSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- An out-of-control SUV mowed down and killed a 24-year-old man on a bike in the Bronx. The driver of that vehicle then left the scene.

In exclusive video, a woman believed to be the driver is seen abandoning her damaged vehicle on East 159th Street on Friday morning. She calmly got out of the SUV, and simply walked away.

Police say moments before that, the same Jeep Grand Cherokee was involved in a deadly hit-and-run

.

Thierno Balde was riding a bike on East 161st Street - when he got to Melrose Ave. the Jeep slammed into him killing him.

Balde is part of a close-knit family who lives in the Bronx. Thursday, the night before he was killed, he organized a dinner.

"Let's all eat together, as a family and then he left the home and I never knew he wouldn't come back to this apartment again," said his sister-in-law, Salimatu Sow.

Friday morning, Balde was heading to Morning Prayer at a nearby mosque. The 24-year-old was following in his sibling's footsteps - and had just moved to the Bronx five months ago from Guinea.

"The mom, the dad - nobody can believe he's passed," said his brother, Mamadou Balde.

He had big hopes and dreams and was eager to build a new life in the United States. He was waiting to pursue papers so he could possibly work in IT.

"'Back home, it's not as easy. He wanted to come here and pursue his education - change his life for the better," Sow added.

Police say the SUV did have the green light, but appeared to be speeding.

Balde's family is in disbelief and cringes at the thought of the driver hitting their loved one, driving away, and simply taking off.

ALSO READ | Police release new surveillance footage of Gucci store robbery

Phil Taitt reports.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.