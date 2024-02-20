New surveillance footage shows suspects stealing $51k in merchandise from Gucci store

MEATPACKING DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- New surveillance footage shows the three suspects who robbed a Gucci store in the Meatpacking District on Monday.

The robbers entered the store on West 14th Street, in one of the city's busiest and trendiest neighborhoods, around noon.

The suspects, two men, and a woman had their identities disguised as they burst into the store, displayed a gun, and told everyone in the store to get down.

The video shows one robber jetting toward store merchandise, grabbing everything he could. Another robber followed in a similar pursuit, pulling a Gucci luggage set outside the store.

The third robber, the woman, can be seen holding a gun in her hand.

The trio took several pieces of luggage and other miscellaneous items worth $51,000.

The thieves got away in a black Toyota with New York license plates westbound on 14th Street. Police say they were headed toward New Jersey through the Lincoln Tunnel.

No shots were fired during the robbery and no one was injured, authorities said.

Just last week, Governor Kathy Hochul discussed fighting retail theft with a unified law enforcement response.

"To not know whether someone coming in the door is going to do them harm, knock them over and sweep the shelves, sometimes a shooting, sometimes a knifing, it has to stop. We have to protect these workers and send a message," Hochul said.

Tourists in the area said they couldn't believe the brazen robbery happened in the middle of the day.

"It's very daring and middle of the day for somebody to rob a very high-end store at gunpoint and put all the poor people there at risk, terrible," said Rosemary Welburn, a tourist from Australia.

Brooklyn resident Joe Salama says he and his family skipped the subway to avoid crime underground.

"So we came in to spend the day, you know? The kids are off from school today, it's a nice family day and that's, like, the last thing I would expect," Salama said. "We decided to drive and not take the subway because we felt like it wasn't maybe so safe. So I feel like things have deteriorated a little bit."

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call police.

