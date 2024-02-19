Search on for 3 suspects who robbed Gucci store in Meatpacking District

MEATPACKING DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for three suspects who held up a Gucci store in the Meatpacking District on Monday.
The robbery happened at the store located at 400 West 14th St. around noon.
The suspects, two men and a woman, displayed a firearm and told everyone in the store to get down.
They took several pieces of luggage and other miscellaneous items.
The thieves got away in a black Toyota with New York license plates westbound on 14th Street.
The workers were not injured.
