Search on for 3 suspects who robbed Gucci store in Meatpacking District

MEATPACKING DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for three suspects who held up a Gucci store in the Meatpacking District on Monday.

The robbery happened at the store located at 400 West 14th St. around noon.

The suspects, two men and a woman, displayed a firearm and told everyone in the store to get down.

They took several pieces of luggage and other miscellaneous items.

The thieves got away in a black Toyota with New York license plates westbound on 14th Street.

The workers were not injured.

