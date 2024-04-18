  • Watch Now
Possible drug lab uncovered in Midwood apartment; 1 in custody: police sources

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, April 18, 2024 1:29AM
MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person was taken into custody after reports of a fire at an building in Brooklyn led police to uncover a possible drug lab inside an apartment, according to police sources.

The FDNY responded to 1420 Avenue L in Midwood just before 2 p.m. for reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, they found what appeared to be bomb-making materials, according to sources.

The FDNY then requested the NYPD, who responded to the scene and evacuated the building.

Police determined those items to be non-hazardous, but police sources say a drug lab was found inside of the apartment. They say it does not appear that drugs were recovered.

The FDNY was then called back to the scene Wednesday night with several fire trucks and a Hazardous Material Tactical Unit

Police sources say propane tanks were hooked up at the location.

An investigation is underway.

