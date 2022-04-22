Society

Earth Day: New rainforest mural in Brooklyn unveiled as part of 'Nat Geo Planet Possible'

By Eyewitness News
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- To celebrate Earth Month, National Geographic has partnered with ABC Owned Television Stations and artists in four cities across the country, including New York.

Finished just in time for Earth Day, the rainforest mural is brightening up 573 Johnson Ave. in Bushwick. The painting features a variety of rainforest vegetation.

The artist is Steffi Lynn, who says she was inspired in part by a photo taken by Frans Lanting.

"Everything I do is about bringing people together and motivating people," she said, "I try to bring bold colors to a really urban area."

The mural is part of a "Nat Geo Planet Possible" public art project that highlights the restorative power of nature. Other murals involved in the project include one in San Francisco by Alice Lee, Chicago by Sentrock, and one in Philadelphia by Eurhi Jones.

