3 hurt when overloaded freight elevator drops 8 floors in Brooklyn

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- Three members of a construction crew were injured when an overloaded freight elevator dropped eight floors in Brooklyn Monday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. at 170 Tillary Street, a building under construction.

Authorities say firs responders found the elevator stuck closed in the basement with three elevator mechanics inside.

They managed to get the elevator open and remove the occupants.

The three victims were taken to Methodist Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
