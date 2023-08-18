1 dead, 3 injured in fiery car crash in downtown Brooklyn

One dead and several people are injured following a car crash in downtown Brooklyn Friday morning. Tom Negovan has the story.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- One dead and several people are injured following a chaotic crash in Brooklyn Friday morning.

It happened at Court Street and Atlantic Avenue just before 3:30 a.m.

Two cars collided right down the street from Borough Hall and ended up on opposite sides of the street.

Mangled wreckage was left following the collision, including one fatality.

The three others were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of one of the vehicles was said to be trying to flee the scene, but was later apprehended by police.

The investigation is ongoing.

