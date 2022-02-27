Woman found dead after fire breaks out at Brooklyn apartment building

Officials say flames broke out at a four-story apartment building at 367 Tompkins Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant after 11 p.m.
Firefighters found a 74-year-old woman unconscious on the third floor after putting out the three-alarm fire.
She was pronounced dead on the scene.
One firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
