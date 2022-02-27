Woman found dead after fire breaks out at Brooklyn apartment building

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11590238" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for a man who stole a car with an 11-year-old boy inside, and the victims are speaking to Michelle Charlesworth about the harrowing ordeal.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was found dead inside a Brooklyn apartment building where a fire broke out Saturday night.Officials say flames broke out at a four-story apartment building at 367 Tompkins Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant after 11 p.m.Firefighters found a 74-year-old woman unconscious on the third floor after putting out the three-alarm fire.She was pronounced dead on the scene.One firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------