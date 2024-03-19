19-year-old fatally shot in front of his Canarsie home; no arrests

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old in Canarsie.
Officials say gunfire erupted just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.
The victim was fatally shot right in front of his home on East 104th Street.
He has been identified as Christian Montrose.
Police say a black four-door sedan was seen driving off from the scene.
No arrests have been made.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.