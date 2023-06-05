Woman found dead after fire tears through home in Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Fire investigators are working to pinpoint the cause of a fatal fire in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.

The blaze broke around 3 a.m. Monday at a residential building on East 52nd Street.

After FDNY firefighters arrived and extinguished the blaze they found a woman unresponsive on the second floor.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from NewsCopter 7 after dawn Monday showed crews still at the scene of the damaged structure.

