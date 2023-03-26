3 people injured after fire broke out in Brooklyn NYCHA building

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three people were hurt in a fire that broke out in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.
The FDNY says the fire started just before 4 a.m. in a trash compactor at the NYCHA building on Albany Avenue.
About 80 fire officials responded to the scene, authorities said.
The victims were taken from the high-rise to Saint John's Episcopal Hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Officials have not said the conditions of the victims.
