3 people injured after fire broke out in Brooklyn NYCHA building

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three people were hurt in a fire that broke out in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.

The FDNY says the fire started just before 4 a.m. in a trash compactor at the NYCHA building on Albany Avenue.

About 80 fire officials responded to the scene, authorities said.

The victims were taken from the high-rise to Saint John's Episcopal Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Officials have not said the conditions of the victims.

