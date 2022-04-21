Several people hurt as flames tear through homes in Brooklyn

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Seven people are recovering from injuries after flames through at least two homes in Brooklyn.

The fire started inside a home on East 9th Street in Kensington just after 4 a.m. Thursday.

Video showed heavy flames shooting out of the windows. The flames quickly spread to a home next door.



The third alarm fire was declared under control within an hour.

All of the injuries were described as minor.

