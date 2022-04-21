Several people hurt as flames tear through homes in Brooklyn

The fire started inside a home on East 9th Street in Kensington just after 4 a.m. Thursday.
Video showed heavy flames shooting out of the windows. The flames quickly spread to a home next door.
The third alarm fire was declared under control within an hour.
All of the injuries were described as minor.
ALSO READ | Queens duffel bag murder mystery leads investigators to Forest Hills Tavern
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip