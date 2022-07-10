61-year-old man struck by 2 cars in deadly hit-and-run in Brooklyn

Police say the 61-year-old victim was walking on Washington Avenue around 2 a.m. when he was hit by a car, then was struck by another vehicle.
Both cars fled the scene.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police do not have any details on the cars involved at this time.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
