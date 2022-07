61-year-old man struck by 2 cars in deadly hit-and-run in Brooklyn

EMBED >More News Videos The number of people of all ages living within the Northport-East Northport School District with cancer is "statistically significant," a study found. Kristin Thorne has the story.

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was killed after he was struck by two hit-and-run vehicles in Brooklyn Sunday morning.Police say the 61-year-old victim was walking on Washington Avenue around 2 a.m. when he was hit by a car, then was struck by another vehicle.Both cars fled the scene.The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Police do not have any details on the cars involved at this time.