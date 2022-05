Men smash front window of jewelry store with sledgehammer, make off with $150K worth of goods

EMBED >More News Videos A woman was forced from her car at gunpoint by two thieves who made off with the vehicle on Long Island Thursday night.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating yet another smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in New York City.The latest target was 'Rio De Oro Jewelry' in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.Police say three men smashed a front window with a sledgehammer, removed multiple items, and then fled.Police have not yet connected this robbery to similar smash-and-grab robberies at other jewelry stores in Brooklyn and the Bronx , but the owner of Rio De Oro says he has his suspicions.He says the thieves made off with $150,000 in goods.----------