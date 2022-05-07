Men smash front window of jewelry store with sledgehammer, make off with $150K worth of goods

The latest target was 'Rio De Oro Jewelry' in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.
Police say three men smashed a front window with a sledgehammer, removed multiple items, and then fled.
Police have not yet connected this robbery to similar smash-and-grab robberies at other jewelry stores in Brooklyn and the Bronx, but the owner of Rio De Oro says he has his suspicions.
He says the thieves made off with $150,000 in goods.
ALSO READ | Woman held up at gunpoint for Mercedes by two men on Long Island
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip