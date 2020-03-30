Coronavirus News: Brooklyn man arrested for running illegal club amid pandemic

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A man has been arrested for running an illegal club in Brooklyn.Police say officers found 12 people drinking and gambling inside a club Saturday on Kings Highway in Gravesend.The club appeared to be closed from the outside and had no liquor license.Vasil Pando faces several charges including reckless endangerment.This is the first arrest under Mayor Bill de Blasio's executive order.