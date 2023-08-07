Officials say the attack happened at the 25th Street Station in Sunset Park just after midnight Monday.

Man stabbed in his face in Sunset Park subway station

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man is recovering after he was stabbed in the face at a Brooklyn subway station.

Officials say the attack happened at the 25th Street Station in Sunset Park just after midnight Monday.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

There is no word on what led up to the stabbing. No arrests have ben made thus far.

