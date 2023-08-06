Search for missing 20-year-old man with autism who is nonvocal, last seen at Brooklyn home

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police and loved ones are searching for a missing 20-year-old man with autism who is nonvocal after he disappeared from his home in Brooklyn.

According to police, Ghanet Suleman was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday at his home on 65th Street in Bensonhurst.

Suleman is described as being 5' 7'' tall, weighing 118 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair and he was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and no shoes.

Police say he is known to frequent Seth Low Park.

Loved ones say they are particularly concerned for his well-being as Suleman requires a significant amount of adult support.

Loved ones are desperate to locate Ghanet Suleman, a 20-year-old man with autism who is nonvocal, after he disappeared in Brooklyn.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.