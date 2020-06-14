MTA driver says person threw 15-pound concrete slab at windshield

By Eyewitness News
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An MTA bus driver in Brooklyn says she is shocked, scared, and feels lucky to be alive after someone threw a 15-pound concrete slab at her windshield.

Lapreecia Oquendo filmed the aftermath as she waited for help to arrive to her B42 bus on Rockaway Parkway in Canarsie shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday.

The man fled the scene and has not been caught.

Oquendo was showered with glass fragments, but she and her passengers were not seriously hurt.

New York City Transit says it has forwarded dashcam video that may show the suspect to investigators.

Transport Workers Union President Tony Utano is calling for the suspect to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
