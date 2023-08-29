Man, 23, charged in murder of girlfriend's 2-year-old son in Dyker Heights

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man has been charged in connection with the murder of a two-year-old boy in Brooklyn.

Officials say police were called to East 68th Street at around noon Sunday about an unconscious child with bruising on his stomach.

The two-year-old was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say he medical examiner determined he had trauma to his head and body. The boy's death was deemed a homicide.

His mother's boyfriend, who lives in the home, is believed to have thrown the child onto the ground, officials said.

Latrell Lewis, 23, was charged with murder and will likely be arraigned Tuesday.

