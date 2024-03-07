Exclusive: NYPD lieutenant details cracking murder case of Brooklyn laundromat owner Money Perkins

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- In an exclusive interview, an NYPD lieutenant shares details of how he was part of the team that helped crack a murder case in Brooklyn.

On Wednesday, police arrested five people -- 46-year-old Ronnie Butler, 19-year-old Shaleek Riddick, 48-year-old Louis Mercado, 20-year-old Diante Stinson and a 16-year-old Zecharya Slay -- in connection to the murder of a laundromat owner in East Flatbush.

Money Perkins, 37, a father of three, was killed in December when the suspects walked into his store and robbed him.

"It seems like money," said NYPD Lieutenant Martin Costello. "There were some disputes over money in the past, and it seems maybe the money wasn't going out anymore possibly to one of the suspects. That seems to be the origination of the planning of this robbery."

The gold chain around Perkins' neck also played an important role.

"The chain was something they knew Mr. Perkins had," added Costello. "Obviously that was their intention to get that chain."

The brutal murder was captured on surveillance video.

Perkins was seen as advocate and role model for the kids in the area.

"The horrific and senseless murder of Money Perkins, a loving father, husband, and hardworking entrepreneur, devastated not only his family but the entire community," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. "In collaboration with the NYPD, my office has charged five individuals, including a relative of the victim, who we allege are responsible for this brutal and callous execution. My heart continues to be with Mr. Perkins' family and loved ones, and I am committed to holding all those responsible to full account."

Slay, charged as adult, and the four others were arraigned and held without bail.

