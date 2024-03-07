5 people arrested in December murder of East Flatbush laundromat owner

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Five people were arrested Wednesday in connection to the brutal murder of a man inside his East Flatbush laundromat back in December of 2023.

Police announced the arrests of 46-year-old Ronnie Butler, 19-year-old Shaleek Riddick, 48-year-old Louis Mercado, 20-year-old Diante Stinson and a 16-year-old boy.

All five are facing charges including multiple counts of murder, robbery conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon.

The attack happened on December 1. The victim, 37-year-old Money Perkins was cleaning his laundromat when a group of men wearing winter hoodies walked in, displayed guns, wrestled him to the ground and murdered him.

Police say it was to steal the gold chain around his neck.

The brutal murder was captured on surveillance video.

Neighborhood leaders said Perkins was an advocate and a role model for the younger generation.

