Brooklyn community holds vigil to honor business owner murdered on video over gold chain

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The family of a father of three who was brutally killed inside his East Flatbush Brooklyn business is asking for the public's help solving the murder.

On December 1st, 37-year-old Money Perkins was cleaning his laundromat when a group of men wearing winter hoodies walked in, displayed guns, wrestled him to the ground and murdered him.

Police say, it was to steal the gold chain around his neck.

The brutal murder was captured on surveillance video.

"To have to lose a life so senselessly, is absurd," said NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

The victim's wife released a statement that reads in part, "It is with our broken hearts that we are too deeply saddened and crushed to be capable to speak, I ask if anyone knows anything, please say something."

Community leaders held a prayer and a moment of silence on Monday afternoon inside the business where it happened, which has now been shut down.

"We are sick and tired of this," said Natasha Christopher of Mothers for Safe Cities. "When are we in the black and the brown community going to put an end to the senseless gun violence, someone out here knows something," she said.

Neighborhood leaders said Perkins was an advocate and a role model for the younger generation.

"Our family members use this laundromat, they love Money, he gave out so much love and support, he helped people above and beyond," said NY Assemblywoman Monique Chandler-Waterman.

A $3,500 dollar reward is being offered through CrimeStoppers.

A gofundme page has been set up for the victim's three children which range in age from 2 to 17 years old. https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-children-of-money-perkins?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet &utm_medium=copy_link &utm_source=customer

