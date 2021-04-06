4 found dead in triple murder-suicide in Brooklyn

Girl, 9, calls 911 to report triple-murder suicide

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three women were found fatally shot inside a Brownsville, Brooklyn, apartment building by a suspect who was later found dead on the street.

The women were found inside a fourth floor apartment on Sutter Avenue, where a nine-year-old girl called 911 at around 11:20 p.m. Monday.

Three women - the girl's 45-year-old mother and the girl's two sisters, one age 20, the other a teenager - were found inside the apartment in the Van Dyke Houses.

RAW VIDEO: NYPD investigates triple murder-suicide in Brooklyn
First responders were on the scene, after four people were found dead in Brownsville, Brooklyn.



The 46-year-old suspect, identified as the father of the girl, was then found outside a nearby building in the same city run housing complex.

He appeared to have a self inflicted gunshot wound.



Two guns were recovered at the scene

The victims were believed to be his girlfriend and his two sisters.

Two people are dead following a serious crash that shut down part the Long Island Expressway for more than eight hours Monday.



