51-year-old woman struck, killed by vehicle in Dyker Heights

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a 51-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, Tuesday evening.

The incident happened around 8:10 p.m. at Bay Ridge Avenue and 13th Avenue.

Officials say the victim was attempting to cross the street when she was struck by a dark-colored vehicle.

The woman was pinned under the vehicle and suffered injuries to her head and throughout the body.

She was taken to Maimonides Hospital in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The vehicle remained on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

