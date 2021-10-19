Bicyclist killed after being hit by SUV in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
Bicyclist killed after being hit by SUV in NYC

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A bicyclist was killed after being struck by an SUV in Brooklyn Monday night.

Police say a 55-year-old man riding a bike southbound on Nostrand Avenue when he was hit by a green Audi SUV traveling northbound on Nostrand Avenue just before 6 p.m.

The victim, identified as Brooklyn resident Fidel Trinidad, was taken to Coney Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle remained on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and no criminality is suspected so far.


