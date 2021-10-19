Bicyclist killed after being hit by SUV in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11129261" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 16-year-old Kyla Sobers-Batties was released from the hospital after getting shot in the head in a Brooklyn park two weeks ago.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A bicyclist was killed after being struck by an SUV in Brooklyn Monday night.Police say a 55-year-old man riding a bike southbound on Nostrand Avenue when he was hit by a green Audi SUV traveling northbound on Nostrand Avenue just before 6 p.m.The victim, identified as Brooklyn resident Fidel Trinidad, was taken to Coney Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The vehicle remained on the scene.The investigation is ongoing, and no criminality is suspected so far.----------