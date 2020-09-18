CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One victim is dead after a car ran over a pedestrian in Brooklyn, according to officials.
Police say a vehicle jumped the curb at Atlantic Avenue and Milford Street in the Cypress Hills section of Brooklyn Friday afternoon.
They say the car ran over the pedestrian.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,.
The driver of the vehicle is being taken to the hospital.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Pedestrian struck, killed in Brooklyn fatal car accident: Officials
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News