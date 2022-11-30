Mother, 4 kids struck by hit-and-run car in Brooklyn; police searching for driver

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A mother and several of her children were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn Wednesday night.

The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. at New York Avenue and Avenue J in Midwood.

Police say a mother and her four children were struck by a vehicle while at least one of the kids was exiting a school bus.

The five victims were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The children's ages range from 1 to 8 years old.

The vehicle fled from the scene and was discovered a short distance away, unoccupied.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

Police continue to search for the driver.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.