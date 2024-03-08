Multi-vehicle crash shuts down most south/west lanes on Brooklyn-Queens Expressway

QUEENS (WABC) -- A multi-vehicle crash has forced several lanes of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway to shut down.

The crash happened a little after 4 a.m. on the BQE in the south/west lanes near the Long Island Expressway.

Only one south/west lane is open. The north/east lanes have reopened.

NewsCopter7 was over the scene in Queens, just after the Queens Boulevard exit, as tow trucks worked to clear the involved vehicles from the lanes.

Officials say at least three vehicles were involved in the crash. A large SUV was seen with severe damage after crashing into the center divider of the expressway.

Delays were nearly backed up to the Grand Central Parkway.

