1 killed, another injured in Brownsville, Brooklyn shooting

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn.
It happened on 444 Mother Gaston Boulevard in Brownsville just before 8 p.m. Monday.
A 50-year-old man was shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 41-year-old was shot in the shoulder and is expected to survive.
No arrests have been made.
The details surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
