1 killed, another injured in Brownsville, Brooklyn shooting

Josh Einiger Image
ByJosh Einiger WABC logo
Tuesday, April 9, 2024 4:30AM
One killed, another wounded in shooting on Brownsville street
Josh Einiger has the latest details after one man was killed and another was wounded in Brooklyn.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn.

It happened on 444 Mother Gaston Boulevard in Brownsville just before 8 p.m. Monday.

A 50-year-old man was shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 41-year-old was shot in the shoulder and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

The details surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

