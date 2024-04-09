1 killed, another injured in Brownsville, Brooklyn shooting

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn.

It happened on 444 Mother Gaston Boulevard in Brownsville just before 8 p.m. Monday.

A 50-year-old man was shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 41-year-old was shot in the shoulder and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

The details surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

