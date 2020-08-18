Several wanted for questioning in shooting death of 1-year-old boy in Brooklyn: Police

Officials released new surveillance video and pictures Monday of the persons of interest.
Police say the men seen in the those images are not the shooters, but were seen in the vicinity at the time of the shooting and are wanted for questioning.
The incident happened on Sunday, July 12, at a family cookout outside a park in Brooklyn, where a 1-year-old boy was killed and three others were wounded when two gunman opened fire.
WATCH | Grandmother of 1-year-old killed at Brooklyn cookout: "Put the guns down"
The child, Davell Gardner, was struck near the Raymond Bush Playground at Madison Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Police say two men dressed in all black opened fire on the group and then fled through the park.
Investigators say there were no words exchanged before the shots were fired.
