2 shot, 1 critically injured at Brooklyn block party

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people were shot at a Brooklyn block party early Sunday morning.
The incident happened on Frost Avenue in Williamsburg.
One woman who was shot in the head, according to authorities, is reportedly in critical condition.
The second male victim is expected to survive after he was shot multiple times.
The attack is under investigation by the NYPD.
