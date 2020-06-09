At least 5 shot, hospitalized in Brooklyn: FDNY

(Photo/Shutterstock)

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Officials are investigating after at least five people were shot in Brooklyn late Monday night, the FDNY says.

The incident was reported at 512 Bristol Street just before 11 p.m.

The five gunshot victims were taken to two different hospitals in the area.

Their conditions are not yet known.

Few other details were released.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brownsvillebrooklynnew york citycrimeshootingbrooklyn newsnew york city news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body cam video released in police killing of unarmed black man
NYC pharmacy reopens week after looters destroy store
Video shows elderly woman struck in hit-and-run in NYC
More protests in NYC amid growing calls to defund police
Ban on police chokeholds one step closer in New York State
Whale hits boat, tosses two occupants overboard in NJ
Dunkin' plans to hire 25K employees as stores reopen after COVID
Show More
Great-grandma fighting COVID faces setback when dentures go missing
Charges expected against NYPD cop who pushed protester to ground
NYC mayor, NY leaders promise police reforms amid calls for change
Bonnie Pointer, early member of Pointer Sisters, dies at 69
100 days later, NYC begins to reopen
More TOP STORIES News