BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Officials are investigating after at least five people were shot in Brooklyn late Monday night, the FDNY says.
The incident was reported at 512 Bristol Street just before 11 p.m.
The five gunshot victims were taken to two different hospitals in the area.
Their conditions are not yet known.
Few other details were released.
At least 5 shot, hospitalized in Brooklyn: FDNY
