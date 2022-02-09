Man fatally shot outside his home in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11547080" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC News contributor and former FBI agent Richard Frankel joins Eyewitness News to weigh in on the couple accused of conspiring to launder billions in cryptocurrency.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside his home in the Cypress Hills section of Brooklyn.It happened shortly after 12 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Forbell Street.The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Modassar Khandaker.A community activist told Eyewitness News the shooting may have happened during an attempted carjacking."Lots of crimes has been happening in this neighborhood. We're on the borderline between Brooklyn and Queens, and lots of our businesses get robbed every week," he said. "We need help. As you know, lots of gun violence all around New York City, and this needs to stop now."The victim was killed across the street from a mosque, which the activist says the victim attended.----------