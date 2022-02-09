Man fatally shot outside his home in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

Raw video: Deadly shooting in Brooklyn

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside his home in the Cypress Hills section of Brooklyn.

It happened shortly after 12 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Forbell Street.

The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Modassar Khandaker.

A community activist told Eyewitness News the shooting may have happened during an attempted carjacking.



"Lots of crimes has been happening in this neighborhood. We're on the borderline between Brooklyn and Queens, and lots of our businesses get robbed every week," he said. "We need help. As you know, lots of gun violence all around New York City, and this needs to stop now."

The victim was killed across the street from a mosque, which the activist says the victim attended.

ALSO READ | New York couple charged with conspiring to launder billions in cryptocurrency
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News contributor and former FBI agent Richard Frankel joins Eyewitness News to weigh in on the couple accused of conspiring to launder billions in cryptocurrency.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybrooklyncypress hillsdeadly shootingfatal shootingnypdcrimestoppers
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Could indoor mask mandates be coming to an end in NY?
Woman struck in head with rock in Queens wakes up from coma
Brooklyn woman dies after being stabbed while walking to work
AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant
Woman slashed in face aboard NYC subway train; Suspect on the run
Elderly couple attacked by delivery driver wants Amazon held liable
Nurse who allegedly set woman on fire found dead of apparent suicide
Show More
2 bodies found after fire and collapse of building in Brooklyn
NY couple accused of conspiring to launder billions in cryptocurrency
Gunman arrested, charged in deadly shooting at Yonkers bar
3 dead, 2 wounded in separate shootings in NYC
3 people hospitalized after car lands into the Bronx River
More TOP STORIES News