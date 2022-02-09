Man fatally shot outside his home in Brooklyn

It happened shortly after 12 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Forbell Street.
The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Modassar Khandaker.
A community activist told Eyewitness News the shooting may have happened during an attempted carjacking.
"Lots of crimes has been happening in this neighborhood. We're on the borderline between Brooklyn and Queens, and lots of our businesses get robbed every week," he said. "We need help. As you know, lots of gun violence all around New York City, and this needs to stop now."
The victim was killed across the street from a mosque, which the activist says the victim attended.
ALSO READ | New York couple charged with conspiring to launder billions in cryptocurrency
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip